Turned over: LSU intercepts Corral 4 times, lead 34-21 at the half

LSU kicker Chris Jackson’s tee, helmet and a football are ready for play against the University of Miami during the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30, 2005. LSU defeated Miami 40-3. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Win the turnover battle win the game is an old football axiom.

And, through one half at Tiger Stadium, it is certainly true. LSU has picked off Matt Corral four times and Tiger quarterback Max Johnson has thrown two TD passes and rushed for another as LSU leads Ole Miss 34-21.

Johnson is 16 of 32 for 218 yards passing. He has thrown TD passes of 32 and 18 yards to Kayshon Boutte, both in the second quarter.

Jay Ward intercepted a pass in the right flat and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to give LSU an early 10-7 lead.

Johnson also ran one yard for a score as part of a 24 point LSU second quarter. It is raining steadily in Baton Rouge, as LSU leads 34-21 at halftime.