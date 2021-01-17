Turned over: Bucs turn short fields, four turnovers into 30-20 win over Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints were gracious hosts, and because of it, Tampa Bay is headed to Green Bay for the NFC championship game.

Tampa Bay scored touchdowns on drives of 3, 40, and 20 yards on the way to a 30-20 win over New Orleans in the divisional playoffs.

Drew Brees threw 3 interceptions, and Jared Cook fumbled to account for four New Orleans turnovers.

Brees completed 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards.

The Saints loss at home in the playoffs for the third straight season.

Head coach Sean Payton said the turnovers were the difference in the game.

Sean Payton was asked if this were the final game of the Payton/Brees era, in the anticipation that Brees will announce his retirement?

Payton deferred saying there would be another press conference to deal with that issue.