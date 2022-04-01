NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The wait is finally over! The 2022 Men’s Final Four will soon be in action.

On Friday night WGNO will preview the big games on NOLA 38.

The Final Four hasn’t been to New Orleans since 2012.

On Saturday, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and Villanova will take the court.

At 5:09 p.m., No.1 seed Kansas faces No.2 seed Villanova, and at 7:49 p.m., No.8 seed North Carolina will take No.2 seed, Duke.

You can catch all the action on ABC.

The winners will play at the finals Monday night.