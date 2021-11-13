Tulsa tops Tulane 20-13 in OT on Brooks touchdown

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tulane Green Wave (Photo: Richie Mills | WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shamari Brooks scored on a 15-yard run in overtime and Tulsa overcame four turnovers to defeat Tulane 20-13.

The Golden Hurricane held the Green Wave  after the touchdown with Tyon Davis knocking down Michael Pratt’s pass on fourth-and-10 from the 25.

Pratt connected with Phat Watts for a 49-yard touchdown to cap a 95-yard drive with 2:52 to play to pull the Green Wave within 13-10.

Then Shi’ke Laister recovered an onside kick and Merek Glover’s 23-yard field goal tied the game with 1:16 to play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News