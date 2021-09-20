Tulane’s Wright Named to the Ray’s 8 List

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University senior punter Ryan Wright was selected to the Ray’s 8 list on Monday by the Ray Guy Award.

Wright received the award after he punted eight times for 366 yards in the Green Wave’s contest at Ole Miss this past Saturday. The California native averaged 45.8 yards per punt and had four punts that traveled over 50 yards. Wright also dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line.

The following Ray’s 8 punters are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week three games announced tomorrow, Tuesday, September 21st at 9 a.m. CT.

Ray’s 8 – Week Three:

Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Luke Elzinga, Central Michigan

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Lou Hedley, Miami

Tom Snee, Oregon

Laine Wilkins, Houston

Ryan Wright, Tulane

Fans can visit the Ray Guy Award Instagram and Twitter to find the voting link for who they think should become the Punter of the Week this week.

Tulane returns to action this Saturday at 7 p.m. against UAB. The game will be aired live on ESPN+ and will mark the Green Wave’s first game at Yulman Stadium this season. Fans can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

About the Ray Guy Award

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thompson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

About the Augusta Sports Council

The Augusta Sports Council (ASC) enriches the quality of life and economic well-being for the Augusta metropolitan area by supporting and attracting sporting activities. To learn more, visit www.augustasportscouncil.org.

