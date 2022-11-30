NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has been voted the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Coach of the Year, and Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears earned AAC Player of the Year.

Additionally, Tulane has six players on the all-conference first team and seven on the all-conference second team.

All-Conference First Team

OG Prince Pines

C Sincere Haynesworth

RB Tyjae Spears

LB Dorian Williams

CB Jarius Monroe

S Macon Clark



All-Conference Second Team

OT Joey Claybrook

QB Michael Pratt

DL Darius Hodges

DL Patrick Jenkins

LB Nick Anderson

P Casey Glover

RS Jha’Quan Jackson

The honors come days before Tulane takes on Central Florida for the AAC title. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., at Yulman Stadium. Catch the game live on WGNO.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno