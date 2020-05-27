Tulane’s Tyler Judson arrested in Baton Rouge

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WVLA) -East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest records show that Tulane Defensive Back, Tyler Judson, was arrested Monday.

There are limited details at this time, but reports indicate that Judson was arrested and booked into the parish jail on a 2nd degree Battery charge.

He was released on a $7,500 bond.

WVLA in Baton Rouge reached out to Tulane Athletics for a statement regarding the arrest.

The department responded saying, “Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson’s arrest. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time.”

The Zachary native appeared in 4 games for the Tulane Green Wave as a Redshirt Freshman in 2019.