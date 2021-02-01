Tulane’s Tylan Pope Named AAC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane men’s basketball freshman forward Tylan Pope has been named American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

Additionally, sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes was named to The American’s weekly honor roll for the third time this season.

Pope becomes the third different Green Wave player to receive the weekly honor since Tulane joined the conference in 2014-15.



Pope averaged 12.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting over 56 percent from the field in a 1-1 week for the Green Wave. He recorded his second double-double of the season by matching his personal best with 12 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and two blocks in Tulane’s 81-64 road win over Temple on Jan. 31. On Jan. 28, the Franklinton, Louisiana native tallied 12 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench against No. 6 Houston.

Forbes averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 23 points, made four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in the win at Temple on Sunday. The Florence, Miss., native has scored in double-figures in 11 of Tulane’s 12 games this season and has made multiple 3-pointers 10 times.

Up next, Tulane travels to Wichita State for a league matchup on Wednesday, February 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.



