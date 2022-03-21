NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane Lady Wave’s season is over after an 81-77 loss to Alabama in the second round of the WNIT Monday night at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane forced 15 turnovers and took as much as a 5-point lead in the 4th quarter, but afforded Alabama timely shots, 18 personal fouls, and a 24/27 night from the free throw line.

“I felt like there were a lot of free throws in that thing. Again, they were 24 for 27 and when you look at us, we had a 6-point lead and I don’t think they made a basket. It was all free throws. One of our strengths this year has been defend without fouling and again, that’s tough,” says Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton.

A Jamya Mingo-Young and-one helped Alabama take a 78-75 lead with 30 seconds left in the 4th quarter.

The Crimson Tide would close out the game with 4 free throws to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Tulane shot 42 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Senior Moon Ursin led all scorers with 26 points while tallying 9 rebounds.

Fellow seniors Krystal Freeman scored 14 in tonight’s game while Arsula Clark added 8 points and 9 assists.

Tulane’s season ends with a 21-10 record, their first 20-win season since 2015-16.

The Lady Wave graduates 6 from its roster.