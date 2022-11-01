NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was selected to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 on Tuesday.

The Boca Raton, Florida native is one of 40 named to the list. For the third straight year, voting will take place on the award’s @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The top five vote-getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original post highlighting the quarterback on the official @DaveyOBrien social media channels. Each of the three rounds of the selection process (semifinalist, finalist and winner) will feature the Fan Vote, with vote totals reset prior to each round.

The timeline for the award is as follows:

Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 Announced (Tuesday, Nov. 1)

Round 1 Fan Vote Open (Tuesday, Nov. 1-Friday, Nov. 11)

16 Semifinalists Announced (Tuesday, Nov. 15)

Round 2 Fan Vote Open (Tuesday, Nov. 15-Friday, Nov. 25)

3 Finalists Announced (Tuesday, Nov. 29)

Round 3 Fan Vote Open (Tuesday, Nov. 29-Friday, Dec. 2)

Winner Announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards (Thursday, Dec. 8)

Pratt tossed one touchdown in the 38-28 win over Memphis on October 22 to give him 53 for his career, which has him in sole possession of sixth place on Tulane’s all-time list. He has now thrown a touchdown in 28 of his 29 career games with the Green Wave.

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) hands the ball to running back Tyjae Spears (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Tulane won 38-28. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

On the season, he has completed 131 of his 194 passes with 12 touchdowns against just three interceptions for 1,718 yards. He also has 215 yards on the ground with five more scores. Nationally, he ranks 18th in passing yards per attempt (8.9) and is 22nd in pass efficiency (159.2).

Tulane (7-1 overall, 4-0 American Athletic Conference), ranked 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 21st in the AFCA USA Today Coaches Poll, hits the road Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Tulsa (3-5, 1-3) in a game that will be carried by ESPNU.



Saturday’s radio call along the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude roughly 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game. 104.1 The Spot will carry this broadcast. It can also be accessed via the Tulane Athletics and Varsity Network apps (both platforms are free).

