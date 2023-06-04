BATON ROUGE, La. — Tulane entered the postseason with a 15-39 record and turned the tide on their season with their first AAC tournament title in program history.

The Wave entered the Baton Rouge Regional a 4-seed and saw a 7-2 loss to the LSU Tigers in Friday’s opener. They would see their magical postseason run come to an end Sunday with a 10-2 loss to Sam Houston State.

Tulane and Sam Houston State opened their elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday but saw an unbearable weather delay in the top of the 7th inning with the Green Wave down 7-2 with bases loaded and two outs.

The game was postponed to noon today.

When play resumed, Tulane was unable to capitalize on their potential game-changing situation after Simon Baumgardt grounded out to the second baseman, ending the Green Wave threat in the 7th inning.

Sam Houston State would see some insurance runs cross the plate in the bottom of the 8th courtesy of a 3-run home run from Josh Wishkoski that extended the Bearcats’ lead, 10-2.

Tulane’s season ends with a 19-42 overall record and an American Athletic Conference tournament championship.