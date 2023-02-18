NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lisa Stockton became the all-time winningest women’s college basketball in the state of Louisiana with 577 wins after leading the Green Wave to a 65-54 victory at Cincinnati Saturday.



The win pushed Stockton past former Louisiana Tech head coach Leon Barmore.



“I think it’s really special because I think Leon Barmore, with what he’s meant to women’s basketball, is amazing. To be mentioned in the same sentence as him is pretty incredible. I think, for my team, they’re so excited. I think they’re so much more excited than I am, and I love to see them have these types of moments that they can celebrate.”



Stockton has averaged 20 wins a season and led the Wave to 21 postseason appearances during her tenure. She has helped Tulane reach the NCAA tournament 11 times, secured five conference tournament titles, and won four regular season conference titles. While leading the Green Wave, Stockton has coached six All-Americans and five WNBA draft picks.



“We couldn’t be more proud of Lisa as she adds yet another incredible achievement to an already long list,” said Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair Troy Dannen. “Our state has a great history in women’s basketball. Louisiana has been fortunate to have Lisa at the helm of Tulane Women’s Basketball for nearly three decades.



“As Coach Stockton now stands alone as the winningest coach in our state’s history, her legacy, not just at Tulane, but in Louisiana, is well earned and richly deserved.”



The Green Wave is 16-11 in 2022-23 and is currently riding a three-game winning streak.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}