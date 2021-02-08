Tulane’s Jordan Walker Earns Second AAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll Selection

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane men’s basketball redshirt junior guard Jordan Walker has been selected to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the second time this season in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

The weekly recognition is Walker’s fourth in the last two seasons after garnering the honor on Dec. 14, 2020, as well as twice last season (Nov. 11 and Nov. 25).



In two starts, Walker averaged a team-leading 18 points, four assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 15-of-31 (.484) from the field in two games for the Green Wave. He scored a season-high 23 points and made nine shots, including three 3-pointers, to complement four assists at Wichita State on Feb. 3. He then tallied 13 points, four assists and three steals against Cincinnati on Feb. 7.



Tulane (7-7, 2-7 AAC) returns to action Wednesday, February 10 for a conference matchup at Tulsa. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}