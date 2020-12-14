Tulane’s Jordan Walker Earns AAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll Nod

NEW ORLEANS – After leading the Tulane men’s basketball team to a pair of victories to remain unbeaten this season, redshirt junior guard Jordan Walker has been selected to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

The weekly recognition is Walker’s first this season and third overall after garnering the honor twice last season (November 11 and November 25).



In two starts, Walker averaged a team-leading 15 points per game on 50-percent shooting from the field while recording 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in a 2-0 week for the Green Wave. He tied for a game-high 15 points and shot 3-of-4 beyond the 3-point arc while leading all players with six assists in a 58-38 home win over Southern Miss on Wednesday night.



The Port Washington, N.Y., native followed up that performance by scoring all 15 of his points in the second half while grabbing four steals to close out Saturday’s 67-56 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.



Tulane (4-0) opens conference play at home Wednesday evening against Memphis (4-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}