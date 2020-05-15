Tulane’s Jones to be inducted into LBCA Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 27: ( L-R ) Curtis Johnson, head football coach, Ed Conroy, head basketball coach, Rick Dickson, athletic director, Scott Cowen, university president and Rick Jones, head baseball coach, hold the Big East banner after accepting an invitation to join Big East Conference during a press conference at Tulane University on November 27, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tulane head coach Rick Jones is one of seven to be enshrined in the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in January.

Tulane University made the announcement in a new release Friday.

Joining Jones in the class of 2021 are Jay Artigues of Southeastern Louisiana, and high school coaches John Altobello of De la Salle, Larry Stegall of Downsville, Johnny Hoffpauir of Vidalia, Larry Schneider of Rummel, and Bob Lemons of St. Amant.

Jones is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, and the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame.

Jones was to have his number retired at Tulane May 3rd, but that ceremony has since been postponed.

Jones won 818 games at Tulane in 21 seasons. He led Tulane to the NCAA tournament 12 times, reaching the Super Regionals three times.

Jones led Tulane to its only appearances in the College World Series in Omaha, in 2001 and 2005.

In 2005, he was named the coach of the decade in Conference USA.