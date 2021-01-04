Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes Receives Second AAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll Nod

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes has been picked to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the second time this season in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

Forbes last garnered weekly recognition from The American after the first weekend of the season on Nov. 30.

The Florence, Miss., native scored a game-high 20 points, made three 3-pointers and registered a career-high five steals to lead the Green Wave to a four-point league win over ECU on Saturday. It was his second 20-point effort of the season, and he has scored in double-figures in five straight and seven of the team’s eight games this season. Additionally, Forbes has led the Wave in scoring six times.

Forbes currently leads Tulane in scoring (15.9 PPG), rebounding (4.9) and 3-point field goal percentage (.379). He ranks sixth in The American in scoring and sits in a three-way tie for the second most 3-pointers made with 22.

Tulane (6-2, 1-2 AAC) returns to action Saturday, January 9 at Houston. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men’s basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}