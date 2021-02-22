Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes Nabs Fifth AAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll Nod

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 09: Jaylen Forbes #25 of the Tulane Green Wave looks on during the first half of a game against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on January 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes has been selected to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the second straight week and fifth time this season in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

Forbes has now been honored three times in the month of February with his previous recognitions coming on Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. The Florence, Miss., native was also tabbed to the honor roll on Nov. 30 and Jan. 4.



In the Green Wave’s lone game of the week on Saturday, Forbes scored a career-high 30 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and added five steals against UCF. His 30 points are the sixth most in a game among all players in The American this season and marked the fifth time he’s scored at least 20 points.



Tulane (9-9, 4-9 AAC) returns to action Wednesday, February 24 for a conference matchup at Memphis (12-6, 8-3 AAC). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., at FedEx Forume, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}