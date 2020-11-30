Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes Chosen to First AAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll

NEW ORLEANS – Following an impressive opening weekend to the season, Tulane men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes has been selected to the first American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll of the 2020-21 campaign in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

Making two starts, Forbes averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in a a pair of wins over Lamar and Lipscomb last week. Additionally, he averaged four made 3-pointers made per game and converted at a 47 percent clip from beyond the arc.



The sophomore scored a team-high 15 points, made four 3s and grabbed seven rebounds in the 66-57 win over Lamar on Friday in his Green Wave debut. The Alabama transfer followed up that performance with 16 points, four more made 3s, four rebounds and three assists to help the Wave close out a 68-66 victory over Lipscomb on Sunday afternoon.



In his efforts, Forbes established career highs in scoring (16), field goals made (6), 3-pointers made (4) and minutes played (39) against Lipscomb, while matching a personal best in assists (3).



Tulane (2-0) returns to action Wednesday, December 9 for a home matchup against Southern Miss. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.



