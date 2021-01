HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 09: Head coach Ron Hunter of the Tulane Green Wave reacts during the first half of a game against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on January 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter is back at practice, after spending what he says were eight days in bed after contracting Covid-19.

Hunter spoke with Ed Daniels about his illness, and why he thinks college basketball should hit the pause button.

Tulane hosts Houston Thursday at 8 pm.

It will be Tulane’s 4th game in the month of January.