Tulane’s Gillies Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th Round of 2021 MLB Draft

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University right-handed pitcher Keagan Gillies was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th round (437th overall pick) of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.



Gillies becomes the 128th player selected in the MLB Draft in program history. On Monday, teammates Collin Burns, Braden Olthoff and Donovan Benoit were selected by the Baltimore Orioles (sixth round, 167th pick), the Los Angeles Angels (ninth round, 261st pick) and the Cincinnati Reds (10th round, 300th pick), respectively.



Gillies finished the 2021 campaign as the Green Wave’s top reliever. In 19 appearances, the New Orleans native posted a team-best 0.96 earned run average, struck out 44 batters and gave up only three earned runs.

Gillies saved his best performance for last as he came out of the bullpen worked 4.1 innings, allowed just two hits, and tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in the American Athletic Conference Championship Semifinal versus eventual tournament champion USF.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}