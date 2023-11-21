NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz met with media Tuesday, three days before the Wave hosts Texas San Antonio in the game of the year in the American Athletic Conference.

Tulane has won nine games in a row, UTSA seven. If Tulane wins, the Wave will host the league’s championship game the following Saturday.

Friday’s game kicks off at 2:36 pm. You can watch it live on WGNO and ABC.

