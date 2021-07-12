Tulane’s Benoit Selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th Round of 2021 MLB Draft

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University right-handed pitcher Donovan Benoit was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round (300th overall pick) of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.



Benoit becomes the 127th player selected in the MLB Draft in program history. Earlier on Monday, teammates Collin Burns and Braden Olthoff were selected by the Baltimore Orioles (sixth round, 167th pick) and the Los Angeles Angels (ninth round, 261th pick), respectively.



The Pensacola, Florida, native established himself as a consistent weekend starter during the 2021 campaign. Benoit saw action in 15 games and made nine starts. He finished the year with a 4-4 record, posting 67 strikeouts.



Benoit finished the year on a high note, as he worked 4.1 innings of relief and struck out nine in the American Athletic Conference Championship against USF to pick up his fourth win on the season.



DOWNLOAD THE APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}