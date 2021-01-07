Tulane Women’s Tennis Reveals 2021 Schedule

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – MARCH 25: A detail of a play as they get set to serve the ball during the Sony Ericsson Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 25, 2011 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS –Entering her fourth season, Tulane women’s tennis head coach Maria Brito has announced the team’s complete 2021 schedule.

The Green Wave will host 13 home matches at the City Park Tennis Center and also have nine road matches on the slate. The 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships are scheduled for April 21-25 in Lake Nona, Florida at the USTA National Training Center.

Tulane opens the season with a home doubleheader on Thursday, January 21 against Alcorn State at noon and 3:30 p.m. The Olive and Blue wrap up January with two more home matchups against Southern (Jan. 23) and the University of New Orleans (Jan. 28).

February features three road matchups against opponents from the Southeastern Conference including LSU (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 12) and Mississippi State (Feb. 14), as well as four home contests against Louisiana-Lafayette (Feb. 6), Southeastern Louisiana (Feb. 20), Jackson State (Feb. 26) and South Alabama (Feb. 26).

March begins with four straight road matches at Samford and UAB (March 6-7) as well as North Texas and SMU (March 12-13). The Green Wave returns home to take on Houston (March 19) and Rice (March 20) before closing out the month at USF (March 28) and FGCU (March 31).

Three home matches conclude the regular season in April against Nicholls (April 7), Memphis (April 9) and Wichita State (April 13).

Tulane returns three letterwinners from last year’s roster that posted an 8-7 record before having the season abbreviated due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. That trio comprises junior Adelaide Lavery as well as sophomores Mackenzie Clark and Lahari Yelamanchili.

The Green Wave also welcomes four newcomers including graduate transfer and 2020 All-American Mary Carolina Meredith who competed at Wake Forest University the last three seasons. She is joined by three freshmen: Cora Barber, Kristen Borland and Charlotte Russell.

FOLLOW THE GREEN WAVE

Follow Tulane women’s tennis on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for behind the scenes coverage of the program.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}