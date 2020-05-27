Tulane Women’s Tennis Adds Graduate Transfer, All-American Mary Caroline Meredith

NEW ORLEANS –Tulane University women’s tennis head coach Maria Brito put the final touch on her 2020 signing class with the addition of Wake Forest University graduate transfer and 2020 ITA All-American Mary Caroline Meredith.

Meredith will be the fourth and most veteran newcomer for the Green Wave next season along with incoming freshmen Cora Barber, Kristen Borland and Charlotte Russell. The 2020-21 season will be her fifth as a student-athlete after being granted an additional year of eligibility in the wake of her senior year being abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be adding Mary Caroline to the Green Wave family,” Brito said. “She is going to be a tremendous asset to our team. She is coming from a very strong athletic conference, a great tennis program and a strong academic school, so she truly understands the tough demands as a student-athlete. She has shown that she can compete with the best players in the country, and we are looking forward for her to bring that experience and leadership on and off the court.

In three full seasons playing at the collegiate level, Meredith has recorded 105 wins in singles and doubles combined, including 60 in doubles play during the last two-plus seasons at Wake Forest. She helped the Demon Deacons reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament in both 2018 and 2019.

In 2019-20, Meredith won a team-best 10 doubles matches and earned five victories over nationally-ranked opponents, including four over top-25 tandems, alongside teammate Eliza Omirou. The duo reached as high as No. 9 in the ITA national doubles rankings, leading a Demon Deacons squad that ascended to 12th in the national team rankings during the spring. The tandem became the program’s first All-America selections for the program since 2002.

As a junior in 2018-19, Meredith went 25-10 in doubles action just one year after posting a 25-13 mark. The Birmingham, Ala., native also went 25-13 in singles as a sophomore in 2017-18, finishing the year with an impressive 50 total wins.

Meredith played her first college season at the University of Tennessee in 2015-16, where she went 7-7 in doubles and 6-9 in singles before transferring to Wake Forest.

As a prep player, she was a five-star recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net and was the No. 1 overall player from the state of Alabama in the 2016 recruiting class.

