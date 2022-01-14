Tulane Women’s Basketball Visits SMU on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball (8-5, 0-2) will aim for its first American Athletic Conference victory of the season as it travels to face Southern Methodist (8-6, 2-0) in Dallas on Saturday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Mustangs is set for 2 p.m. CT in Moody Coliseum.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Mustangs will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This will be the 39th all-time meeting between Tulane and SMU. The Green Wave leads the series 24-14 after both matchups between the two programs were canceled last season. Tulane holds a 12-8 advantage on the road against the Mustangs including winning the last six meetings in Dallas. The Wave defeated SMU 67-66 in the last meeting on January 15, 2020, in Dallas. At the helm of the program head coach Lisa Stockton boasts a 20-12 record against SMU.



Four players are averaging double figures in the scoring column for the Olive and Blue with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 13.8 and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native ranks third in the AAC in rebounding and sixth in scoring. Dynah Jones follows with 12.8 points while Krystal Freeman is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 boards per contest. Arsula Clark rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 11.4 and 4.4 assists per game.



Tulane is coming off its second consecutive AAC and home loss of the season after falling to USF 75-62 on Wednesday, January 12. The Green Wave was led by Clark with 17 points and five assists and Jones with 16 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the free throw line.



The Green Wave is 3-3 on the season away from home and averaging 69.7 points while allowing its opponents to score 71.3 points per game. Tulane is shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in road and neutral site contests. The advantage stays in favor of the Wave on the glass outside of Uptown as well as Tulane is averaging 40.2 rebounds in its six games away from home.



SMU is coming off a 60-49 victory over East Carolina in its AAC home opener on Thursday, January 13. The Mustangs are led by three players averaging double figures in scoring in Savannah Wilkinson (15.6), Kayla White (14.0) and Sydne Wiggins (10.9). SMU ranks second in the conference in assist to turnover ratio at 1.08 and field goal percentage shooting 40.8 percent from the field. The Mustangs are 5-2 at home while scoring 69.3 points per game and shooting 41.7 percent from the field in Moody Coliseum this season.



Following its matchup with the Mustangs, the Green Wave will travel to Houston to battle the Cougars on Monday, January 17. Tipoff between Tulane and Houston is set for 2 p.m. CT.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}