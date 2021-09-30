Tulane Women’s Basketball Unveils 2021-22 Schedule

Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton watches her team during the second half of an NIT tournament basketball game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala., Wednesday, March 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University women’s basketball team announced today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference its 2021-22 schedule.

The Green Wave open their slate on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as they welcome Southeastern to Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane’s non-conference slate feature matchups with TCU (Nov. 17), at Alabama (Nov. 14), at LSU (Nov. 23) and at Miami (Dec. 5).

“We are looking forward to getting the season started with a challenging non-conference schedule,” said head coach Lisa Stockton, who enters her 28th year in Uptown. “This will help prepare us for a very competitive AAC schedule. We are excited to compete at a high level and work toward our goal of an American Conference Championship.”

The Green Wave’s non-conference slate also will be highlighted by the Tulane Classic on Dec. 20-21 where they will welcome Texas Southern, Bradley and Arkansas-Little Rock.

The Green Wave open conference action on Sunday, Jan. 2 when they will travel to Houston. Tulane’s league home opener places the Green Wave against UCF. Seven days later, Tulane will welcome 2021 AAC champion USF to New Orleans.

Tulane’s conference slate also includes nationally-televised matchups on ESPNU at USF (Feb. 6) and at home against Houston (Feb. 20). Tulane’s contest against USF tips off at 11 a.m. CT, while its meeting with Houston begins at 5 p.m. CT.

In addition to its nationally-televised games on ESPNU, Tulane also will be featured on ESPN+ 21 times and twice on SEC Network+ throughout the year.

The Green Wave’s final home game of the year will place Tulane against SMU (Feb. 23) where it will honor seniors Arsula Clark, Kaila Anderson, Sierra Cheatham and three-time All-AAC honoree Krystal Freeman.

The 2020-21 campaign came with many challenges and hurdles for the Green Wave. Despite all the hurdles presented by the pandemic, Tulane finished with an 18-9 overall record and a 12-6 conference mark.



The team’s .667 winning percentage last season was the highest since 2014-15. The 12 conference wins were the most by a Tulane team in the American Athletic Conference and the highest mark since the Olive and Blue won 12 conference games in Conference USA in the 2009-10 season.

The Green Wave returns four of its top five scorers from last year’s squad.

