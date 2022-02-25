NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball (18-7, 9-4) will look to extend its winning streak to nine games as it visits the Temple Owls (12-12, 7-6) Saturday afternoon. The Green Wave enter their matchup with the Owls with wins in its last three road American Athletic Conference contests. Tipoff between Tulane and Temple is set for 1 p.m. CT from Pearson and McGonigle Hall in Philadelphia.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Owls will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



With a win against Temple, Tulane would extend its win streak to nine games, its longest since winning nine-straight during the 2010-11 season and the third longest streak under Coach Stockton (14 games – 1999-2000). A victory over the Owls would also give the Wave 20 wins on the year, its most since winning 23 games during the 2015-16 season and its 16th 20-win season under Coach Stockton. Tulane would also extend its win streak in AAC games to eight, its longest win streak since joining the league in the 2014-15 season.



This will be 14th all-time meeting between Tulane and Temple with the Wave leading the series 7-6. Tulane has won the last six matchups with Temple including sweeping all three meetings against Temple last season. In the last matchup, the Green Wave defeated the Owls 83-73 in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament on March 9, 2021. The Wave holds a 2-4 record against the Owls in Philadelphia. The last time Tulane beat Temple on the road came on Jan. 8, 2019, by a score of 66-57.



Four players are averaging at least 11 points for the Olive and Blue this season with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native also ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding and seventh in scoring. Dynah Jones joins Ursin in the top-10 in scoring in the league with 13.1 points per contest and is averaging a team-high 14.2 points in league games. Krystal Freeman follows with 12.2 points and 8.0 boards while Arsula Clark rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 11.8 points and 4.1 assists per contest.



The Green Wave holds a 5-4 record in true road games and is 7-5 away from home so far this season. Tulane is 4-2 on the road in conference play with including wins in its last three road contests. The Wave is averaging 68.6 points per game away from Uptown this season while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Green Wave continues to hold the advantage on the glass in road and neutral site contests outrebounding its opponents 40.8 to 37.3 per game.



In its last time out, Tulane won its eighth-straight contest and its seventh consecutive AAC game as it defeated SMU 67-58 at home on Wednesday to split the season series. Jones tallied a career-high 25 points to lead all scorers while Freeman notched her ninth double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds.



Temple is coming off an 80-60 loss on the road against Houston on Wednesday, February 23. The Owls are led by Mia Davis with 18.4 points on 48.9 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds per game. Davis leads the AAC in points per game, field goal percentage and ranks third in minutes played. Temple is 6-6 at home this season averaging 58.5 points on 37.4 percent shooting from the field while allowing opponents to score 60.1 points per game on 37.1 percent shooting.



Following its matchup with the Owls, the Green Wave will finish the regular season in Wichita, Kansas, against the Wichita State Shockers Wednesday, March 2. Tipoff between Tulane and the Shockers is set for 6 p.m. CT.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane women’s basketball (@GreenWaveWBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}