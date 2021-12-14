Tulane women’s basketball temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University Athletics announced today that its women’s basketball team has been temporarily shut down due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the program.
Due to the Green Wave’s temporary shutdown, Tulane’s upcoming home tournament (Dec. 20-21) with Texas Southern, Arkansas-Little Rock and Bradley will be canceled. In addition, no organized team activities will take place during the shutdown.
Tulane expects to play its next game on Dec. 30 at home against Wofford College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the game live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.
{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}