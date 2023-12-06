NEW ORLEANS — Kyren Whittington’s 22 points led four players in double figures as the Tulane women’s basketball team (4-4) ended a three-game losing streak in a resounding 90-63 victory over crosstown rival UNO (1-7) on Wednesday evening at Devlin Fieldhouse.



Whittington shot an efficient 10-for-15 from the field in scoring her 22 points. She also had five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Marta Galic had a steady overall performance with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. She also went 4-for-4 from three-point range and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Galic also picked up a team-high six assists plus five rebounds and two steals. Galic helped put the game out of reach in the second quarter with 11 points and three rebounds. Amira Mabry was just off her career high as she ended up with 13 points.

She shot 5-for-6 from the field including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range. Mabry also had four rebounds and two steals. Irina Parau had 11 points, a team-high seven rebounds and four assists. Jaylee Womack, in her first game in 360 days, had eight points off the bench in shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Hannah Pratt also had eight points. She also ended up with three rebounds and two blocks. Kaylah Rainey tallied five points and five assists plus three rebounds and two steals. Chiara Grattini totaled five points and three assists off the bench.



UNO was led by DeArica Pryor’s 18 points. She was one of three in double figures for the Privateers.



Tulane jumped all over UNO from the get-go as the game featured no lead changes or tied scores. The Green Wave’s largest lead was 32 points at the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, 90-58. Tulane shot a season-high 57.8 percent from the field (34-for-59), 46.3 percent from beyond the arc (14-for-29) and 88.9 percent from the free throw line (8-for-9). The Green Wave totaled 35 rebounds, 27 assists, 12 steals, and 10 blocks.



UNO shot 36.8 percent from the field (21-for-57), 50 percent from three-point range (8-for-16), and 86.7 percent from the free throw line (13-for-15). The Privateers had 27 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 steals and a block.



Tulane led 20-10 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Privateers closed to 24-20 before Tulane went on a 14-0 run to end the half and build up the lead to 38-24 at the break. The team played strong after the break and outscored the Privateers 52-39 over the final 20 minutes of action to win this one going away at 90-63.



Next, Tulane returns to keep the homestand going and welcomes Howard (1-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Devlin Fieldhouse.



Notables:

The win was the sixth straight for Tulane over the Privateers and the 13th victory in the last 14 meetings since 1994 over UNO…Coach Stockton improved her record to 46-3 all-time against current schools in the Southland Conference…Tulane’s 27 assists were tied for the seventh-most ever in a single game for the program…Tulane went on a 61-39 run from the 2:34 mark of the second quarter…The Green Wave’s 14 made threes were the second-most in program history…Irina Parau reached the 100 career assist mark with her four helpers tonight…Tulane’s 10 blocks against the Privateers were the most since Jan. 18, 2020, against Cincinnati when the team also had 10.

