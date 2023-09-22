NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane’s women’s basketball team and head coach Lisa Stockton released the complete 2023-24 American Athletic Conference (AAC) schedule on Friday morning.



“This year begins a new era in the American Athletic Conference with six new teams, “Coach Stockton stated. “I feel very optimistic about our team this season and look forward to building new rivalries in the new AAC.”



Tulane is scheduled to play nine conference home games and nine conference road games. All the team’s games will be broadcast on ESPN+.



The program starts league play with a road trip to take on Wichita State on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Tulsa on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The program split the two games against the Shockers last season and are 6-6 against them in a series that began in 2003. Tulane defeated Tulsa last season and are 28-9 all-time against the Golden Hurricane.



Tulane then returns home to host USF on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave dropped both games last season to the Bulls and trail the all-time series that started in 1992 by a 30-20 margin.



The Green Wave keep the homestand going and welcomes in East Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tulane fell to ECU twice last season including a defeat to the Pirates in the 2023 AAC Conference Championship Tournament. All-time Tulane owns a 21-12 record against ECU since the schools began meeting in 1996.



The program then hits the road with a trip to North Carolina to take on one of the six new members in the league in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Tulane is 13-9 all-time against the 49ers.



Next, the team makes a quick return home to host Rice on Saturday, Jan. 20. Rice is another new member to the AAC this season. All-time Tulane is 17-12 against the Owls.



The program then heads to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 24. North Texas is also new the AAC this season. The Green Wave are 5-0 all-time against the Mean Green.



Following that the team comes home to close out the month with a two-game homestand hosting Temple on Sunday, Jan. 28, and Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Tulane lost to the Owls last year and 8-7 all-time against the program.



The month of February opens with Tulane going on the road to face off with another new team to the conference in UTSA on Sunday, Feb. 4. Tulane is 3-2 and have won the last three games against the Road Runners with the last meeting being in 2016.



A quick trip home sees Tulane hosting the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) on Wednesday, Feb. 7. UAB is also new to the league this year although a familiar opponent for Tulane with the school’s first matching up in 1980. The Green Wave lead the all-time series 23-10.



The team then goes on the road for a weekend game in Tennessee with a trip to take on Memphis on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tulane lost to the Tigers last season and trail the all-time series 30-26 with the first game being in 1979.



The program continues alternating home and away and returns to Devlin Fieldhouse to host SMU on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Tulane earned a 52-50 victory over the Mustangs last season and lead the all-time series 26-15.



A trip to Philadelphia is on the slate for the following week as the program heads to Temple on Monday, Feb. 19.



The team then returns home to host Memphis on Saturday, Feb. 24.



The team’s second two-game conference road trip closes out the month of February and starts the month of March as Tulane takes on Florida Atlantic (FAU) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and USF on Saturday, March 2. FAU is in their first year as a member of the AAC. All-time Tulane is 2-0 against the Owls.



Tulane closes out the regular season hosting Tulsa on Tuesday, March 3.



The 2024 AAC Women’s Basketball Championship, which will expand to 14 teams this year, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from March 9-13.



Tulane starts the 2023-24 season with an exhibition game against Loyola University Louisiana at Devlin Fieldhouse on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The team opens the regular season with a contest against Stetson on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The program will host a total of eight non-conference games this season, including the Tulane Holiday Classic (Dec. 20-21) plus makes trips to Macon, Georgia to take on Mercer (Nov. 19), the Cayman Islands to participate in the Inaugural Women’s Basketball Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 24-25) to play against Virginia and Virginia Tech and to Springfield, Missouri to take on Missouri State (Dec. 1).

The Tulane women’s basketball team returns eight players from last season’s roster for the 2023-24 season including 2023 American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team selection Kyren Whittington. The Green Wave have added two freshmen, 6’3” center Lilybeth Ba and 5’8” point guard Joy Madison-Key along with 6’2” graduate transfer forward Hannah Pratt and 5’6” graduate transfer guard Kaylah Rainey. The program was selected for postseason play in the WNIT last season for the third consecutive year and went 18-14 overall. Coach Stockton also became the all-time winningest women’s basketball coach in the state of Louisiana during the campaign and was elected to the CUSA Hall of Fame over the summer. The team’s top returner scorers from last season are Kyren Whittington and Marta Galic. Both averaged 11.9 points per game, Galic also led the team in rebounding a year ago with her average of 6.7 rebounds a game.



2023-24 Tulane Women’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 30 Loyola University Louisiana (Exhibition) 6 p.m. Nov. 6 Stetson 5 p.m. Nov. 8 Nicholls 6 p.m. Nov. 14 Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mercer TBD Nov. 24 vs. Virginia (Cayman Islands Classic) 10 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Virginia Tech (Cayman Islands Classic) 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Missouri State TBD Dec. 6 UNO 6 p.m. Dec. 10 Howard University 2 p.m. Dec. 20 Little Rock ^ 12 p.m. Dec. 21 Duquesne or Maine ^ 11 a.m. / 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Wichita State* Jan. 2 at Tulsa* Jan. 6 USF* Jan. 13 East Carolina* Jan. 17 at Charlotte* Jan. 20 Rice* Jan. 24 at North Texas* Jan. 28 Temple* Jan. 31 Charlotte* Feb. 4 at UTSA Feb. 7 UAB* Feb. 10 at Memphis* Feb. 14 SMU* Feb. 19 at Temple* Feb. 24 Memphis* Feb. 28 at FAU* March 2 at USF* March 5 Tulsa* March 9-13 at AAC Championship Tournament (Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX)



* AAC Conference Game

^ Tulane Holiday Classic

