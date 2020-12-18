Tulane Women’s Basketball Postpones Wichita State Game; Schedules Southeastern for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University women’s basketball team announced on Friday a pair of schedule changes to its 2020-21 slate.

Tulane’s first change will result in the postponement of its league home opener that was scheduled on Saturday against Wichita State.

The second schedule change will put the Green Wave up against in-state rival Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at 5 p.m. inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+ or listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}