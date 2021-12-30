Tulane Women’s Basketball Overpowers Wofford, 72-62

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball team closed out 2021 on a high note, as it posted a convincing 72-62 win over Wofford Thursday night inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



With the win, Tulane closed out non-conference play on a two-game winning streak and finished with an 8-3 mark. Tulane’s matchup with Wofford was the Green Wave’s first game in 22 days.





Four Green Wave players scored in double figures. Redshirt senior Moon Ursin and redshirt junior Dynah Jones led the way in the scoring column for Tulane, as they both totaled 14 points.



Redshirt senior forward Krystal Freeman and redshirt junior Mia Heide finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.



The Green Wave also had a strong outing from guard Arsula Clark, who finished with nine points. She also dished out a team-high five assists.



As a team, Tulane outshot Wofford 42.0-33.0 percent from the field. The Green Wave also connected on seven 3-pointers. The Wave also held a commanding 52-34 advantage on the glass. Tulane has now outrebounded its opponents in eight games this season.



Ursin led the way with a season-high 14 rebounds. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native has now recorded seven games with 10 or more rebounds.



In the two teams first all-time meeting, the Green Wave left little doubt, as they took control early and scored often in the opening half, as it took a 39-27 lead at the half. The Green Wave led by as many as 20 points in the first half and scored 16 straight points at one point in the opening 20 minutes.



Tulane never trailed during the contest and led by double-digits for over 28 minutes in the game.



Coming out of the locker room, Wofford trimmed Tulane’s to 14 points on three separate occasions, but that was as close as the Terriers would get for the remainder of the quarter.



Wofford did make one final push down the stretch, as it closed to within 10 points in the fourth quarter (69-59) with 2:19 to go in the game, but the Green Wave would go on to hold the Terriers to just three points for the remainder of the contest.



Up next, the Green Wave will open conference plays as it travels to face Houston on Sunday, January 2. Tipoff between Tulane and the Cougars is set for 2 p.m. CT.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}