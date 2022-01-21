Tulane Women’s Basketball Looks To Win its Third-Straight as it Hosts Wichita State Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball (10-6, 2-3) will go for its third consecutive American Athletic Conference victory as it hosts Wichita State (10-6, 1-2) on Saturday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Shockers is set for 2 p.m. CT in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Shockers will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This will be the nineth all-time meeting between Tulane and Wichita State. The series is tied 4-4, but the Green Wave has won the last two matchups. Tulane defeated the Shockers in both meetings last year defeating WSU 57-55 in Wichita, Kansas, on Feb. 3 and 79-63 at home on Feb. 13. The Green Wave’s win over the Shockers in Uptown last season was the first time Tulane has beaten WSU at home.



Four players are averaging at least 11 points for the Olive and Blue this season with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 13.9 and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native ranks third in the AAC in rebounding and seventh in scoring. Dynah Jones follows with 12.6 points while Krystal Freeman is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 boards. Arsula Clark rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 11.8 points and 4.2 assists per contest.



Tulane is coming off back-to-back victories this week against AAC opponents after defeating Memphis at home 81-74 on Wednesday and Houston 64-59 on the road Monday. All five Green Wave starter scored in double figures in the win over the Tigers on Wednesday. Jones led the team with 17 points while Ursin notched her eighth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ursin led Tulane in scoring against Houston posting 21 points and 13 rebounds, but it was Clark who came up in the clutch scoring the go-ahead bucket with 21 second left against the Cougars.



The Green Wave is 6-2 at home with wins over Southeastern Louisiana, TCU, South Alabama, Troy, Wofford, and Memphis so far this season. Tulane is averaging 74.1 points per game in home contests and outscoring its opponents by an average of 6.8 points. The Green Wave is also controlling the glass averaging 47.5 boards and outrebounding opponents by 6.7 rebounds per game in Uptown.



Wichita State is coming off a 50-49 loss at home to Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Shockers are led by the duo of Mariah McCully with 12.9 points and 2.4 assists per game and Asia Strong at 10.1 points per contest this season. WSU leads the AAC in every rebounding category and ranks in the top 10 nationally in rebounds per game (45.62) and offensive rebounds per game (16.4). The Shockers are 4-3 in true road games this season including 1-0 in league play. WSU is averaging 65.3 points on 39.3 percent shooting while allowing 69.4 points per contest on the road this season.



Following its matchup with the Shockers, the Green Wave will head to the Sunshine State to visit UCF on Wednesday, January 26, in Orlando, Florida. Tipoff between Tulane and the Knights is set for 5 p.m. CT.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}