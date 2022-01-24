Tulane Women’s Basketball Adds Game Against Tougaloo College

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane women’s basketball has added a contest against Tougaloo College on Wednesday, February 2, in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Bulldogs is set for 6 p.m. CT.



Tulane will host Tougaloo College to replace the games it missed for the Tulane Holiday Tournament in December due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The matchup between the Green Wave and the Bulldogs will be aired on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the games live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



Meanwhile, the Green Wave will be back in action Wednesday, January 26, as it travels to face UCF in Orlando, Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane athletics}