Article courtesy of Tulane Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tulane University women’s basketball (17-12, 7-9) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night as it fell 44-55 in its regular season finale at Memphis (19-9, 11-4). The Green Wave limited the Tigers to only 3-of-21 from beyond the arc but was unable to overcome its own shooting woes and a rebounding deficit of 28-45.



Dynah Jones led the Wave in scoring with a game-high 15 points including shooting 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Marta Galic finished as the only other player in double figures for Tulane posting 11 points with three makes from downtown. Galic also added four rebounds and a pair of steals.



Memphis was led by the duo of Jamirah Shutes and Madison Griggs each with double figures in scoring. Shutes finished with 14 points to go with five boards and three assists. Griggs followed with 13 points.



Offense was difficult to come by for both teams in stretches during the opening 10 minutes. Tulane and the Tigers went back and forth exchanging the occasional basket through most of the frame until Memphis scored the final six points putting the Green Wave down 10-16 at the end of the first.



Jones went on the attack for the Green Wave in the second quarter scoring nine of Tulane’s 13 points. After Memphis extended its lead to 10, Jones sparked the Wave to cut it down to three before ultimately hitting the locker room trailing 23-28.



In the third quarter the Tigers opened with the first seven points to push its lead back to double digits, but Tulane quickly responded to trim its deficit back down to six with 5:03 on the clock. The scoring slowed down in the final minutes of the third as the teams combined for just 10 more points setting up the Green Wave with a 35-43 deficit entering the fourth.



Tulane knocked down a pair of triples but was unable to score enough in the final frame to keep up with the Tigers. The Wave ultimately dropped the contest 44-55.

Article courtesy of Tulane Athletics