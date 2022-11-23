CANCUN, Mexico – Tulane University Women’s Basketball is in Cancun, Mexico, this week to compete in the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Green Wave is set to face Northern Iowa on Thursday and Central Michigan on Friday with both games scheduled to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT.



Fans can watch both games in the tournament of FloHoops. You can also listen live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This marks just the second all-time meeting between Tulane and Northern Iowa. The Wave defeated the Panthers in the lone matchup 71-48 in the Hofstra Thanksgiving Tournament in Hempstead, New York, on November 29, 2014.



The Green Wave has also only faced the Central Michigan Chippewas once in program history. Tulane won that matchup 68-57 on December 29, 2018, in the Miami Holiday Classic in Coral Gables, Florida.



Tulane is coming off its second consecutive victory as it defeated Sam Houston 90-51 at home on Sunday. Kyren Whittington and Dynah Jones led the Green Wave combing for 43 points in the win. Whittington tallied 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Jones followed with 20 points to go with five assists. Galic also posted her second double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.



Northern Iowa enters the matchup with a 2-2 record following back-to-back losses to No. 7 Iowa State and No. 20 Creighton. The Panthers average 73.3 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting. Three players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Panthers: Grace Boffeli (16.5), Maya McDermott (15.3), and Kam Finley (12.5).



Central Michigan enters the tournament with an 0-4 record on the season. The Chippewas average just 62.3 points per game while surrendering 77.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting to their opponents. Sydney Harris leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game.



{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}