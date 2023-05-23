Tulane scored 8 runs in the second inning, and got a stellar pitching performance from Chandler Welch in a 10-8 win over second seeded Houston Tuesday in the American Athletic baseball tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

In three games earlier this month at Tulane, Houston swept the Green Wave, scoring 31 runs to Tulane’s 19.

Welch, a sophomore from Holy Cross, threw 5.2 innings of 1 run baseball, walking only one, and striking out six.

Jacob LaPrairie and Gavin Schulz hit three run homers as part of the big Tulane second inning.

Here’s Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman after the game.

The 7th seeded Wave will play the winner of Tuesday night’s Memphis vs Wichita State game in a winner’s bracket game on Thursday.