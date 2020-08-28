Tulane vs. Southern Miss to be Aired on Stadium Network at 6 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team’s matchup with Southern Miss will kickoff at 6 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 26 and will air live on Stadium Network.

The game will serve as a rematch of the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. In that meeting, the Olive and Blue defeated the Golden Eagles, 30-13, to cap off a second straight season with a bowl win.

The Green Wave’s trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi will be the football program’s first since 2009, as Tulane and Southern Miss will square off for the 32nd time in program history. The Golden Eagles own a 23-8 all-time series lead.

