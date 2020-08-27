Tulane vs. SMU Matchup Moved to Oct. 16

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane University football in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference announced today a change to its 2020 matchup with SMU. The Green Wave will now take on the Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 16.

Tulane’s matchup with SMU will mark the 27th all-time meeting between the two teams. The kickoff time and television announcement will determined at a later time.

2020 TULANE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 12 at South Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 19 vs. Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 26 at Southern Miss

Thursday, Oct. 8 at Houston*

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. SMU*

Saturday, Oct. 24 at UCF*

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Temple*

Saturday, Nov. 7 at ECU*

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Army

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Tulsa*

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Memphis*

Home games listed in bold | * – Conference Matchups

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

