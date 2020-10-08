Tulane vs. SMU Football Game to be Played Without Fans

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics announced today that in compliance with local and state guidelines, the Green Wave football team’s matchup with SMU on Oct. 16 will not be open for the general public to attend in person.

While the department will be unable to have fans in the stands, Tulane has been approved for a limited number of players’ families to be in attendance.

Fans can watch Tulane’s matchup against SMU live on ESPN or by listening locally on KVDU 104.1 FM The Spot. Fans can also take part in multiple virtual game day activities – click here for more information. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The Tulane Administration will continue to work with local and state officials throughout the 2020 football season and will make an informed decision 10 days before each home game regarding the status of fans in Yulman Stadium.



