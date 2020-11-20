Tulane vs. Memphis Football Game Moved to Dec. 5

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University athletics announced today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference that its Nov. 28 football game with the University of Memphis has now been moved to Dec. 5 at Yulman Stadium to accommodate conference institutions that had games postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kickoff time and television information will be announced as part of the normal 12-day and 6-day selection process.

