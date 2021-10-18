Tulane vs. Cincinnati Football to Kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 30

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University athletics announced today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference that its Oct. 30football game with the University of Cincinnati will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Yulman Stadium.

The game will be available on ESPN2 and on ESPN+.

The Green Wave hold an 11-6 all-time record over the Bearcats. Cincinnati currently sits as the No. 2 team in the country. No top 5 team has ever played at Yulman Stadium.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}