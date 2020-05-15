Tulane Volleyball’s 2020 Recruiting Class Earns National Ranking

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane volleyball’s 2020 recruiting class earned a national ranking according to PrepVolleyball.com, with the website tabbing the signing class just outside of the nation’s top 50.



“We are absolutely thrilled that this class has been recognized nationally. Collectively, they’re not a large class in numbers, yet the talent and intangibles that these three add to this program will be immeasurable,” associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Yale said. “The fact that two of the three joined us in January (and thus didn’t play club this spring), yet still left such a strong impression on those ranking these classes, says a lot.”



The three New Orleans newcomers include 6’1″ middle blocker Anna Davis (Valor Christian/Castle Rock, Colorado), 5’7″ libero Sophia Ervanian (Ponte Vedra/Florida) and 6’0″ outside hitter Mackenzie Martin (Spruce Creek/Port Orange, Florida).



This year’s ranking marks the third in the row that the team has earned the honorable mention distinction. Wichita State and Memphis are the only other programs in the American Athletic Conference to have earned a spot in this year’s top 100, with both teams also landing in the honorable mention category.



“These three individuals are extremely high character young women who will enhance our locker room immensely,” Yale added. “Physically, they will add strength, depth and competition to their position groups, which is how this program can build and grow. We’re continually moving closer to our program goals of AAC championships and perennial NCAA Tournament appearances. Together this class will have significant impact in achieving these goals, simply by who they are and what they add on a daily basis.”



Follow Tulane volleyball on social media at @GreenWaveVB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, all-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

Courtesy: Press Release From Tulane Athletics