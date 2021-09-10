Tulane Volleyball Sweeps ULM to Open the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The Tulane volleyball team put on a stellar offensive performance to open the 2021 Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational with a sweep of the ULM Warhawks 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 Friday morning.



With back-to-back sweeps in the books, the Green Wave (5-2) hit .336 as a group with 48 kills in the three sets, while defensively holding the Warhawks (3-6) to a .194 clip after producing 8 total team blocks and 52 digs in the victory.



Four different players had eight or more kills in the contest Kayla Dinkins, Anna Davis, Lexie Douglas and Yvette Burcescu.

Dinkins led the team with her first double-digits-kills match this season and hit over .500. She also led the team in points with 12. Davis and Douglas were hot on her heels, they each claimed nin kills and scored 10 points.

Taylor Henigsman led the setters with 30 assists in the first two sets. Chelsea Harvey came in to close out the match, in the third set she claimed nine assists and three kills.



Tulane started off on a tear, as it went up 6-0 and forced a Warhawk timeout. ULM chipped away to bring the deficit back within two (14-12) for the Green Wave. From that point on, the set was all Wave, as Tulane went on to a 25-18 win.

Set two consisted of five ties and three lead changes. The Wave racked up 16 kills, two aces and two blocks in the set.

Tulane got out in front 5-1 from the start of set three. ULM took advantage of a handful of Green Wave errors to get the score back within reach at 11-10. The Wave went on a 6-0 run to put some space between the squads to open up a 17-10 lead. Tulane went on to close out the match with a final set score of 25-17.

The Green Wave will be back in action later this afternoon, taking on the Billikens of Saint Louis University at 3 p.m. at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane University}