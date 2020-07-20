Tulane Track & Field Student-Athletes Earn USTFCCCA Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) announced its All-Academic athletes and teams for the 2020 season, which were highlighted by the selection of four Tulane student-athletes and both the women’s and women’s teams.



Brandi Hughes , Kyah Loyd , Trina Malej and Nastja Modic were the four Green Waves who earned all-academic recognition. There were 659 women and 178 institutions who were named 2020 All-Academic athletes.



“Student-athletes throughout the NCAA were presented with a particularly challenging semester and I’m very proud of how our men’s and women’s teams not only managed, but thrived academically,” director of cross country and track & field Eric Peterson said. “Our athletes are intensely committed to high achievement and these team GPA’s validate their hard work.”



Hughes, who received a master’s of professional studies in sport studies this May, ranked 67th in the nation in the 60-meter hurdles after finishing third at the American Athletic Conference Championship with a time of 8.36 seconds. Loyd, a political science and health and wellness major, finished second in the 60-meter hurdles at the AAC Championship, recording the 60th-best time nationally at a program record-breaking 8.33 seconds.



Malej, a psychology and health and wellness major, ranks 31st in the triple jump after notching a career-best distance of 12.95 meters in February. Modic, an early child education and health and wellness major, ranks 44th among Division I student-athletes in the pole vault, recording a career-high height of 4.13 meters for a second-place finish at the AAC Championship.



Tulane’s women’s team earned a cumulative GPA of 3.77 following this past spring semester, while the men’s team finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.50.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}