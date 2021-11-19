Tulane Track and Field Announces 2021-22 Indoor Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane track and field team has officially set its indoor schedule for the 2021-22 season, Director of Cross Country – Track and Field Adrian Myers announced Friday.



The Green Wave will compete in seven regular season meets during the indoor season, beginning with the BSC Icebreaker in Birmingham, Alabama on Dec. 3.



The team will have just over a month off before its next meet in the Blue Grass of Lexington, Kentucky for the Jim Green Invite on Jan. 14, before traveling back to Birmingham on Jan. 20 for the Samford Invite.



Next up for the Olive and Blue is back-to-back weekends in Massachusetts. The team starts at the BU Terrier Classic hosted by Boston College Jan. 28-29, followed by the Crimson Elite on the historic campus of Harvard University, Feb 4. The Wave will close out the stint on Feb. 5 at the Scarlet & White Invite in Boston.



Tulane wraps up its indoor regular season at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa on Feb. 11-12.



By the time the American Athletic Conference Championship rolls around on Feb. 25-26, the Green Wave will have become familiar with the track after racing twice at the CrossPlex in Birmingham earlier in the season.



Postseason action continues on with the NCAA Indoor Championships, held on March 11-12 at the CrossPlex in the Green Wave’s familiar friend of Birmingham, Alabama.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane athletics}