Tulane to Recognize the 50th Anniversary of the First Black Football Players

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University will recognize the groundbreaking Green Wave football debuts of former Green Wave athletes Charlie Hall, Charles Inniss, Robert Johnson and John Washington on Saturday inside Yulman Stadium during the Olive and Blue’s matchup with second-ranked Cincinnati.

All four individuals broke the color barrier 50 years ago by joining the Green Wave football team in the fall of 1971. The department will honor the former players with an on-field recognition between the first and second quarters. Fans that attend the game also will receive a commemorative poster honoring the trailblazing efforts of Hall, Inniss, Johnson and Washington. A video salute to the four gentlemen will be shared in the stadium as well.

“The courage of these four men changed Tulane University and Tulane athletics for the better, and created a path we follow today,” Tulane Director of Athletics Troy Dannen. “Charlie, Robert, John and Charles left a legacy that continues to empower our student-athletes, and we are grateful to be able to celebrate that legacy this weekend.”

In addition to being recognized at the game, Tulane also will have the honorees raise the No. 18 flag prior to the game in honor of Devon Walker. The four former players also will serve as honorary team captains.

“We are truly excited to honor this group on Saturday,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “We look forward to having each of these individuals and their families back at Tulane to speak with our team and share their stories of perseverance and triumph.”

