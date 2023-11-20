NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane chooses David Harris as new athletic director. Here’s our Ed-itorial from Monday’s 6 p.m. WGNO news.

Tulane will announce David Harris of Northern Iowa as their new director of athletics, likely sometime next week.

Harris has Louisiana ties. He’s from Baton Rouge and played football at Ole Miss.

We wish him well. He may turn out to be an excellent hire; however, he’s not the person that football coach Willie Fritz wanted for the job.

Fritz made it known publicly last week that he wanted deputy A.D. Kortne Gosha. Yet, the school went in another direction.

So, what does it all mean?

Well, my guess is Fritz is on the clock. It is not a matter of if but when he moves on.

Fritz, I think, was ready to stay if Gosha got the job.

By hiring Harris, the school told its football coach, who has won 22 of his last 25 games, that his opinion doesn’t carry much weight.

This is a coach who led the school to its first New Year’s Day Bowl in 83 years, and then won it.

Can you imagine this happening at Alabama? Or at Geogia? If Nick Saban or Kirby Smart wanted that guy, they would get them.

At Tulane, the school just told Fritz to shut up and coach.

