Tulane to Compete in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – For the first time in program history, the Tulane University football team will play in a bowl game for the third straight year, as it accepted a bid to the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Sunday.

The Green Wave will face the University of Nevada Wolf Pack in the 24th annual event with kickoff set for Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be aired live on ESPN.

“I am so proud of everyone in our program that have dedicated themselves all season to allow our team the opportunity to compete in a bowl game,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “Everyone from the players to the coaches to the staff have played a key role in getting our team to this point. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will provide our student-athletes with a first-class bowl experience and we look forward to the challenge of competing against a great opponent.”

The Green Wave enter the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on a high note, as they posted wins in four of their final five games of the regular season to finish the year with a 6-5 record. Tulane’s trip to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will mark the Green Wave’s 14th bowl game in program history.

“Competing in a post-season Bowl game is an annual goal of our program,” Tulane Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have shown a remarkable commitment to success this season both on and off the field. That commitment is well-rewarded by this invitation to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Everyone associated with our program, our department and Tulane University is grateful for the opportunity and we look forward to a wonderful experience.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed in attendance at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Fans are encouraged to enjoy virtual gameday elements and watch the game on ESPN.

As further information on the bowl game becomes available it will be posted to the official Tulane Athletics Bowl Central Page where fans will find a full list of virtual game week activities. The Tulane Athletics Bowl Central Page will be live in the coming days.

Tulane enters the game featuring one of the nation’s top rushing attacks, averaging 218.9 yards per game – a figure that ranks 18th in the nation and second in the American Athletic Conference. Defensively, Tulane ranks among the nation’s best in putting pressure on the quarterback, averaging 3.36 sacks per game which leads the AAC and ranks 12th nationally.

TULANE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL BOWL HISTORY

1931: Rose Bowl (USC – L, 21-12)

1934: Sugar Bowl (Temple – W, 20-14)

1939: Sugar Bowl (Texas A&M – L, 14-13)

1970: Liberty Bowl (Colorado – W, 17-3)

1973: Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl (Houston – L, 47-7)

1979: Liberty Bowl (Penn State – L, 9-6)

1980: Hall of Fame Bowl (Arkansas – L, 34-15)

1987: Independence Bowl (Washington – L, 24-12)

1998: Liberty Bowl (BYU – W, 41-27)

2002: Hawaii Bowl (Hawaii – W, 36-28)

2013: New Orleans Bowl (Louisiana-Lafayette – L, 24-21)

2018: Cure Bowl (Louisiana-Lafayette – W, 41-24)

2019: Armed Forces Bowl (Southern Miss – W, 30-13)

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}