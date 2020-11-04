Tulane to Allow a Limited Amount of Fans for the Army and Memphis Football Games

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics announced today that the Green Wave football team’s final two games against Army and Memphis will allow a limited number of fans for their matchups against Army (Nov. 14) and Memphis (Nov. 28).

In addition to tickets for Tulane students and band members, the visiting team and Tulane student-athletes and coaches’ family members, approximately 350 tickets will be available for the Army game.

For the Green Wave’s final regular season game against Memphis, the department will have 1,350 tickets available since the game occurs after students have left campus for Thanksgiving break.



In appreciation to Tulane’s loyal fan base for their continued support and generosity throughout this pandemic, general public game tickets will be complimentary and will be allocated based on Green Wave priority point order among those who previously purchased season tickets and did not request a refund for those tickets. Green Wave Club priority points were refreshed on Sept. 7, 2020. A complete description of the allocation process for each is highlighted below.



For both the Army and Memphis games, all seats will be assigned and distanced in groups of two and four seats. A maximum of four tickets per account can be requested for each game. Tickets will be allocated throughout the lower bowl of Yulman Stadium. The Westfeldt Terrace is designated for use solely by student-athlete family members.

The Jill H. and Avram A. Glazer Family Club will be open and accessible to 250 fans for each game. Assignments for the Club will be based on Club membership and Green Wave Club priority points. There will be no gameday buffet or alcohol service in the Glazer Family Club. However, complimentary water, soft drinks and popcorn will be available to those with access.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}